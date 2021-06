FILE PHOTO: Pediatric nurse Jenny gives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine injection during vaccination at the Revolte Bar, which has been able to reopen after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,455 to 3,717,625, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 137 to 90,074, the tally showed.