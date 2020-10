People wearing protective masks as they walk through a pedestrian area as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,964, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 85, the tally showed.

(This story was officially corrected as RKI changed its tally of deaths from 27 to 85)