FILE PHOTO: A doctor delivers the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus to an 84-year-old man in Berlin, Germany, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,548 to 3,738,683, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 28 to 91,287, the tally showed.