FILE PHOTO: Residents in the western German city of Cologne wait in line to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 15,685 to 3,507,673, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 238 to 84,648, the tally showed.