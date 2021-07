FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Belgium v Italy - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - July 2, 2021 Fans in the stand with a COVID-19 social distance sign before the match Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,608 to 3,743,389, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 22 to 91,359, the tally showed.