Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362 - RKI

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.

The numbers are usually lower on Mondays, because there is less testing and less data being transmitted to the RKI on weekends. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)