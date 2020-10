Empty tables of a restaurant are pictured as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Berlin's Mitte district, Germany October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,774 to 481,013, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 89 to 10,272, the tally showed.