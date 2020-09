German Health Minister Jens Spahn and Science and Education Minister Anja Karliczek listen to Klaus Cichutek President of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, a federal agency for vaccines and biomedicines, during a news conference about a program to support the development of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,901 to 263,663, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 9,368, the tally showed.