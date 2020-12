People wear protective masks as they carry shopping bags following Christmas shopping in Cologne's crowded main shopping street Hohe Strasse (High Street) during the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Cologne, Germany, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,200 to 1,320,716, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 321 to 21,787, the tally showed.