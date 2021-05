FILE PHOTO: German biotechnology company CureVac's vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is given to a volunteer at the start of a clinical test series in Tuebingen, Germany, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,953 to 3,473,503, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 250 to 84,126, the tally showed.