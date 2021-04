FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,231 to 3,332,532, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 312 to 82,280, the tally showed.