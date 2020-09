FILE PHOTO: A sign reads "Social distance" as schools re-open after summer holidays and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,297 to 270,070, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 9,384, the tally showed.