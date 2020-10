FILE PHOTO: A paediatrician wearing a protective suit takes a swab sample from a young boy for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in front of his medical office in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,563 to 296,958, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 19 to 9,527, the tally showed.