BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 324 to 3,736,489, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 2 to 91,233, the tally showed.