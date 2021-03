FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker takes swab from a woman as commuters arriving from Poland stand at the German-Polish border crossing Stadtbruecke (city bridge) as they wait for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests, in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,485 to 2,674,710, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 250 to 74,964, the tally showed.