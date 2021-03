People queue outside a COVID-19 rapid test centre to get a day pass to visit shops and cultural institutions, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Weimar, Germany, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,549 to 2,791,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 180 to 76,093, the tally showed.