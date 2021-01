(Repeats to additional subscribers, with no changes to text)

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 25,164 to 1,978,590, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 1,244 to 43,881, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)