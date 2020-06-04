EU Commission supports German 130 bln euro stimulus plan

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission welcomed on Thursday Germany’s new, 130 billion stimulus plan to help the economy recover from a pandemic-induced recession this year, noting especially the plan’s elements linked to the transition to a greener economy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition agreed the bumper stimulus package on Wednesday.

“The Commission supports Member States undertaking measures they deem necessary in the current economic context to boost investment, protect jobs and restore growth,” a Commission spokesperson said.

“We especially welcome national recovery and investment initiatives in line with our priorities of preparing Europe for the green and digital transitions,” the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)