March 27, 2020 / 12:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Around one in five German firms see themselves at risk of insolvency - survey

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Almost one in five German companies sees itself at acute risk of insolvency due to the coronavirus crisis, a survey from the DIHK Chambers of Commerce showed, pointing to the heavy toll the coronavirus outbreak could take on Europe’s largest economy.

“That should set all the alarm bells ringing - if we don’t take decisive action, we’ll see economic damage of historic proportions,” DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said of the survey published on Friday.

The survey showed more than a quarter of companies expect revenue declines of at least 50% in 2020. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

