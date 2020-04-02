Germany tasks its big international companies with procurement challenge

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - German companies with international experience and supply chains have been commissioned to help the government procure difficult-to-obtain supplies as part of the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis, a government document showed.

According to the paper, seen by Reuters on Thursday, representatives of companies including BASF, Lufthansa and Volkswagen have been delegated to a government-wide procurement body.

“These companies will use their experience and contacts on foreign markets to arrange procurement and logistics,” the paper read. Essential equipment like protective masks are in short supply around the world due to the spike in demand caused by the pandemic. (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)