Merkel rejects calls for vote of confidence over handling of coronavirus pandemic

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a plenum session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected demands by the opposition to ask parliament for a vote of confidence in her government over rising discontent with her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“No, I will not do that,” Merkel told public broadcaster ARD in an interview. “I asked people today to forgive me for a mistake. This was the right thing to do I believe. I also have the support of the whole federal government and parliament.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr

