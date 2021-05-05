Germany's top court upholds night curfews in COVID-19 protection law

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s constitutional court said on Wednesday it rejected emergency appeals against the government’s decision to impose night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 infections.

“This does not mean that the curfew is compatible with the Basic Law,” the court said in its ruling, adding that the judges would take a closer look into the issue during the main hearing.

Germany last month passed a law giving Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government more powers to fight a third wave of the coronavirus, including curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in regions with high infection rates. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)