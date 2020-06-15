Healthcare
German vaccine maker CureVac plans Nasdaq listing in July - German finance ministry

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - German vaccine maker CureVac plans to raise funds by selling stock in an initial public offering in the United States next month, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The German government plans to take a stake of about 23% in unlisted CureVac to fund the biotech company’s further development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The finance ministry said in a letter to parliament’s budget committee, “It (CureVac) currently has a big capital requirement and plans a flotation on the Nasdaq in New Yor in July 2020.”

