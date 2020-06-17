Market News
June 17, 2020

Germany not planning to take further biotech stakes after CureVac move - Scholz

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Germany is not currently planning to take any further stakes in biotech firms, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday after Berlin announced it would take a stake in German vaccine developer CureVac.

“We don’t have a strategic plan for this now,” Scholz told a news conference to present the government’s second supplementary budget to finance its stimulus package.

Germany announced plans on Monday to take a stake of about 23% in unlisted biotech firm CureVac by backing a 300 million euro ($337 million) capital increase to fund the company’s further development of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

