Germany warns against travel to most of Czech Republic

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Germany warned against travel to most of the neighbouring Czech Republic following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Currently, a warning is in force against non-essential, touristic trips to Czechia with the exceptions of the Ustecky and Moravia-Silesia regions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Germany advises against travel to European regions where the number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds the level of 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a week. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)