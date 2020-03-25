Don't read too much into our low coronavirus death rate - German ministry

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - It would be wrong to read too much into numbers showing a lower relative rate of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in Germany compared to other countries, since Germany still stood at the beginning of the epidemic, a health ministry spokesman said.

“We are in a very early stage of the epidemic here in Germany and we were testing very early on,” he said, suggesting that Germany’s figures included more mild cases. “Another possible factor is demographic: so far in Germany we have been dealing with relatively young infected people on average.”

He added: “We are at the beginning of the epidemic and so it is far too early to signal the all-clear. These numbers could change.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)