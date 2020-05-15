German govt expects to suspend debt brake in 2021 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - The German government expects to suspend its constitutionally enshrined debt brake in 2021 after already doing so this year to tackle the coronavirus crisis, newspaper Handelsblatt cited government officials as saying.

In March, the German parliament suspended the debt brake and approved a stimulus package worth more than 750 billion euros ($810.60 billion) to help the economy cope with the fallout of the pandemic. ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)