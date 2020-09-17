Germany pushes up 2021 debt plans to nearly 100 bln euros - sources

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to take on net new debt of nearly 100 billion euros ($117.92 billion) next year to sustain Berlin’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The plans underline an increased readiness in Berlin to boost borrowing after a source told Reuters earlier this month that Scholz had initially been eyeing additional debt of at least 80 billion euros in his draft 2021 budget. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Adair)