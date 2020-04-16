Most German firms doing business abroad expect decline in sales - DIHK

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK chambers of industry and commerce said on Thursday that four out of five firms doing business abroad expected a decline in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The figures are alarming,” DIHK trade expert Volker Treier said.

He added that the DIHK’s survey of some 4,000 German companies doing business abroad showed that 15% expected sales to more than halve, with trade and services companies being more affected by the coronavirus-related slump than industrial companies.

The DIHK said it expected German exports to decline by 15% this year. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)