BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - The German economy is likely growing by 3% in the current quarter when compared to the previous one, partly recovering from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, economic institute DIW said on Wednesday.

“The signs are clearly pointing to a recovery, but despite the strong growth, it will probably take two years before the historic slump in spring is made up for,” DIW said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)