German federal govt and states agree on way to ease lockdown - draft document

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - The German federal government and the states have agreed that all shops and amateur open-air sports can restart under certain conditions and states will each decide on a gradual opening of various aspects of public life, a draft document showed.

The paper, dated late on May 5, was prepared by federal chancellery chief Helge Braun and the heads of the regional chancelleries - for a telephone conference Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold with premiers of the states later on Wednesday.

It said states would decide on their own about a gradual opening of universities, restaurants, bars, hotels, trade fairs, cosmetic studios, brothels, theatres, fitness studios, cinemas and discos.