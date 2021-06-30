Moderna, J&J to make up bulk of Germany's 2022 extra vaccine purchases - ministry paper

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to spend 3.9 billion euros on 204 million vaccine doses for next year to guard against production bottlenecks and have ample provision for any new COVID-19 variants that might emerge or the need for booster shots.

The bulk of provision will come from 80 million-odd doses of BionTech/Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine that Germany has already contracted for via the European Union’s procurement scheme, according to a health ministry paper seen by Reuters.

A further 31.8 million doses will be in the form of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s vector vaccine will contribute 18.3 million doses, and a total 70 million doses of vaccines from Sanofi, Novavax and Valneva will contribute the rest.