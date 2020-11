BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The slowing dynamic of new German coronavirus infections is a reason to be cautiously optimistic, the head of the Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

“But we don’t yet know whether this is a stable development,” Lothar Wieler said at a virtual press briefing.

Hospitals are expected to reach capacity, he added. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Sabine Siebold)