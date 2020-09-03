Number of Germany's short-time workers drops by a million in August - Ifo

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The number of people in Germany on a short-time work scheme dropped to 4.6 million in August from 5.6 million in July, a poll by economic institute Ifo showed on Thursday.

“The decline was relatively hefty in trade, hospitality, and among administrative and support services, but much less pronounced in manufacturing,” Ifo’ Sebastian Link said in a statement.

Short-time work, also known as Kurzarbeit, allows employers to switch employees to working fewer hours or even none during a downturn.