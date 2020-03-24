Healthcare
March 24, 2020 / 11:28 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

It'll take European solidarity to achieve a sustainable recovery - German minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, asked about the possibility of using the European Stability Mechanism to support the coronavirus-stricken European economy, said that European solidarity was crucial to achieving economic recovery.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Altmaier said regarding the idea of euro bonds: “I can only recommend that we don’t delve into these ideological shadow debates where everyone advocates their favourite solution from five or 10 years ago.”

He added: “It is important to both talk and walk European solidarity, also because the European economies are very closely linked and a sustainable German recovery is only thinkable if the euro zone’s economy also recovers.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)

