German economy could return to pre-crisis level at start of 2022 - minister

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - The German economy could return to its pre-coronavirus level at the start of 2022 or possibly even earlier, German Finance Minister Scholz told SWR broadcaster.

Scholz said he hoped the government’s hefty economic stimulus measures meant the pandemic-induced crisis would not last as long as some people feared.

“If things go well, we may have a situation at the beginning of 2022 or a little bit earlier whereby the economy reaches the level it was at before the crisis. That would be pretty quick,” he said in an interview published on Friday. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)