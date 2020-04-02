German minister: 9 bln euros of coronavirus aid package already applied for

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that around 9 billion euros ($9.83 billion) of aid in the government’s economic package to tackle coronavirus had already been applied for and of 1,800 applications, 1,500 had been approved.

The German lower house last week suspended the country’s constitutionally enshrined debt brake, approving a massive stimulus package by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)