Germany's economy ministry expects rise in short-time work agreements

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of people working reduced hours under Germany’s Kurzarbeit scheme is expected to increase following a strict lockdown that will start on Wednesday, the economy ministry said on Monday.

A partial lockdown that has been in place since Nov. 2 had not yet negatively affected the labour market, it said in a statement.

However, a significant increase in applications for short-time work schemes indicated a rise in the number of people working reduced hours.