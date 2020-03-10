Slowing virus's spread key to avoiding recession - Germany's Altmaier

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s main priority is to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that the slower the virus’s spread, the more likely it was that a recession could be avoided in the second half.

Speaking on public television, Altmaier said measures already agreed to support the economy - which include support for workers facing reduced working hours - could be extended if necessary. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa)