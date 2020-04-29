Healthcare
April 29, 2020 / 12:03 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

TABLE-Germany slashes GDP growth forecast to -6.3% for 2020

2 Min Read

    BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - The German government has
slashed its economic growth forecast to -6.3% for this year due
to the coronoavirus pandemic. This would be the deepest
recession in post-war history.
    Below are key figures from the government's growth forecast,
according to a statement from the economy ministry. Figures show
change in percentages, unless stated otherwise.
        
                          2019        2020        2021
 GDP*                        0.6         -6.3        5.2
 Private consumption         1.6         -7.4        6.5
 State consumption           2.6          3.7        1.3
 Gross fixed capital         2.6         -5.0        3.5
 - equipment                 0.6        -15.1        8.7
 - buildings                 3.9         -1.0        1.1
 - others                    2.7         2.0         2.5
 Exports                     0.9        -11.6        7.6
 Imports                     1.9         -8.2        6.5
 Domestic contribution       1.0         -4.5        4.6
 Net foreign trade           -0.4        -2.1        0.8
 Inflation (CPI)             1.4         0.5         1.5
 Employment                45.3 mln    44.9 mln    45.0 mln
 Unemployment                2.27        2.62        2.46
   * unadjusted for calendar affects

 (Reporting by Michael Nienaber
Editing by Cirsten Pahlke)
