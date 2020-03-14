Germany, under EU pressure, amends decree on export of protective equipment

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany said on Saturday that, in agreement with the European Commission, it was amending a decree issued earlier this month that required a government agency to approve the export of protective equipment such as masks, goggles and gloves.

“The government’s aim is to protect people in Germany. Equally, the government’s central principle is to ensure European solidarity at the time of the coronacrisis,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

“Both objectives will be achieved by means of the adapted general decree,” it added.