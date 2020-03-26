Germany's Scholz: Eurobonds not the right tool to fight coronavirus

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that jointly issued debt by euro zone members was not the right way to counter the coronavirus economic impact, adding that the bloc would look into other ways to show European solidarity.

Asked during an interview by Youtuber Thilo Jung whether he supported the creation of so-called eurobonds in the crisis, Scholz said: “I don’t think that is an appropriate tool because we simply don’t have a unified state (in Europe) in which this would work properly.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)