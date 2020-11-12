Rise in COVID-19 infections in Germany could be much worse - RKI

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The growth of COVID-19 infections in Germany could be much more severe without countermeasures, a senior official of the Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

The pandemic would have a reproduction rate, or ‘R’, of 3 to 4 without measures while the factor currently stands at around 1 in Germany, the head of RKI’s surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, said at a virtual news conference. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Sabine Siebold)