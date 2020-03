BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Coach operator Flixbus will suspend all operations in Germany, including international services, from midnight on Tuesday, the company said in a statement, in a further winding down of transport in Europe’s largest economy.

Germany on Monday announced sweeping restrictions to social life in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, imposing a ban on both domestic and foreign tourism. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa)