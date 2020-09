FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford F.N has applied for 500 million euros ($581 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at helping domestic companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.