FILE PHOTO: Two flights are displayed on a giant flight board at the airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanover, Germany, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to remove France from its list of coronavirus risk areas due to a sharp drop in the number of cases there, two government sources said on Friday.

Slovenia and Croatia, popular summer holiday destinations, would also no longer be classified as risk areas, the sources added.