BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport have declined by about 40% compared with normal times due to the coronavirus epidemic, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Thursday.

The airport, which is one of the home bases of Lufthansa and which is operated by Fraport, received just 850,000 passengers last week, the report said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)