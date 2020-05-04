German car-making states want incentive worth 4,000 euros for electric cars - Soeder

MUNICH, May 4 (Reuters) - The German car-making states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Lower Saxony recommend introducing an incentive worth 4,000 euros ($4,369.60) to encourage people to buy electric cars, Bavarian premier Markus Soeder said on Monday.

He said people should be given an incentive worth 3,000 euros to buy combustion-engined cars that meet new emissions standards.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold a conference call with senior representatives of the auto industry on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and sales.