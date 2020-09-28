German govt says we can't allow coronavirus to spread exponentially

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The rise of new coronavirus infection numbers is highly worrying and Germany cannot allow the virus to spread exponentially again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday.

Steffen Seibert declined to comment on a report that said Merkel told the leadership of her party that infections could hit 19,200 per day in Germany if the current trend continues.

Seibert was speaking at a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Caroline Copley)