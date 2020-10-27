German minister expects 20,000 new daily coronavirus cases at end of week

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially and Germany will likely have 20,000 new daily infections at the end of the week, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

Altmaier told a German-French economic conference in Berlin that rising infections and curbs on daily life would make it harder for growth in Europe to rebound as quickly as previously hoped. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Caroline Copley)